Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the film “Little Women,” which is rated PG and available on DVD.
Director Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” celebrates the love of life and importance of family by focusing on four special sisters.
This film version about the lives and loves of the four March sisters is well done and makes us care about the characters created by Louisa May Alcott. Gerwig wrote the screenplay for this film, which is based on Alcott’s popular novel.
Saoirse Ronan plays Jo March with passion, and Laura Dern portrays Jo’s wise and compassionate mother Marmee. This latest film version of “Little Women” moves back and forth along its timeline, which I think can be a little confusing, but there are a few moments where this device works very well.
Portraying sisters to Jo are Emma Watson as Meg, Florence Pugh as Amy and Eliza Scanlen as the beloved Beth.
Timothee Chalamet portrays wealthy neighbor Laurie, who becomes good friends with Jo. It is Laurie’s tutor John Brooke (James Norton) who wins the heart of Meg. Meryl Streep has a smaller role as gruff Aunt March. Chris Cooper plays Mr. Laurence, who admires the kind and fragile Beth and her musical talent.
“Little Women” is an entertaining film with a talented cast and an important message about family and forgiveness. It was refreshing to see characters enjoying their lives and celebrating the holidays and other important milestones in life while being there for one another in tough times as well.
The movie also does a great job of showing how Jo created a writing career for herself. Although she is getting paid for stories of a certain genre, Jo learns to write about what she cares about most, and that leads to her real success.