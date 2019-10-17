Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on Disney’s live-action version of “Aladdin,” which is rated PG and available on DVD.
In a trend that has been happening for a while now, Disney continues to make live-action versions of some of its classic animated films.
I remember enjoying the Disney live-action versions of “Cinderella,” starring Lily James (“Downton Abbey”), and “Beauty and the Beast,” which featured a nice performance by Emma Watson.
Now, Disney’s new version of “Aladdin” is on DVD, with Will Smith in the role of the Genie.
As I watched this film, it was difficult not to compare it to the animated version in which Robin Williams provided the voice of the Genie. I seem to remember at the time Disney’s animated version of “Aladdin” came out in the early 1990s that some people were wondering if Williams could receive an Oscar nomination for his voice work in the film.
I found the new version of “Aladdin” to be entertaining, but couldn’t help wondering about what parts seemed similar to the older film and which scenes seemed new and different.
Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Mena Massoud as Aladdin are both charming in their roles.
Their romance begins when they ride on the magic carpet to the music of “A Whole New World.”
Smith is engaging as the Genie, and there is a love story for his character as well.
By the way, I seem to have had lyrics from the “Prince Ali” song stuck in my head for a quite a while now.
It’s interesting to think that a new generation of movie lovers could grow up to have as many fond memories of this new live-action version of “Aladdin” as some of us older film fans have for the animated version from 1992.