Cate Blanchett poses in the press room with the award for best actress for “Tar” at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on Jan. 15 in Los Angeles. Blanchett has also been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for the same role.
Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on Cate Blanchett’s performance in the movie “Tár,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett continues to earn recognition for her acting, including her recent Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her work in the film “Tár.”
Fans of Blanchett will already know that she earned a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for playing Katharine Hepburn in “The Aviator” and an Academy Award for Best Actress in “Blue Jasmine.” I have to admit, though, that her portrayal of Galadriel in “The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring” is probably my favorite.
After watching “Tár,” which Todd Field directed and wrote, I found myself thinking about Blanchett’s performance and how she held my attention throughout the film. Blanchett plays conductor Lydia Tár.
Early in the film, I felt as if I were in a college class listening to a charismatic and knowledgeable professor sharing her passion for classical music and conducting. I also thought about all the lines that Blanchett had to learn.
The film also looks at the character’s relationships with the people in her life. As the film ends, though, the movie chooses to focus on the character’s relationship with music.
It was no surprise to see that Blanchett was nominated for an Academy Award for her acting in this film. I was also happy to see Jamie Lee Curtis earn her first Oscar nomination from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for her Supporting Actress work in the film “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” After following her career for decades, as mentioned in a previous column, I was very happy to see her acting work recognized.
I plan to be paying close attention to these two categories in addition to all the rest when the Oscars telecast takes place on Sunday, March 12, on ABC.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
