Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the 2-D version of Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” which is rated PG and currently showing in theaters.
The theme that appearances can be deceiving seems to run throughout the Disney film “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”
When Aurora (Elle Fanning) accepts a marriage proposal from Prince Philip (Harris Dickinson), she invites Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) to meet her fiance’s family, which includes Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith. It’s an understatement to say that the dinner does not go well, but not everyone involved has good intentions.
It’s difficult to write about this movie’s plot without giving too much away. The dinner scene did remind me of “Meet the Fockers” and “The Birdcage” in which one member of a family wants his relatives to act differently than they usually do. The lesson here being to allow family members to be themselves or run the risk of offending them.
The marriage would unite Philip’s human kingdom with Aurora’s magical realm across the river. Eventually, the magical creatures from Aurora’s kingdom are put in harm’s way and the movie featured more battle scenes than I had expected. (This movie is rated PG and parents will have to decide if their children are ready to see it. There were children with guardians at the showing of the film I attended and there was applause for the film as well.)
Fanning is quite good in her role and especially moving in one scene and Jolie exhibits confidence in her role. In this film, Maleficent learns more about her ancestry and her magical powers.
As a fantasy story, the viewer will have to suspend disbelief in order to enjoy this film, which makes nice use of its special effects. While this film goes in directions that I had not expected, I did find it to be enjoyable.