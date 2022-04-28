Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Marry Me,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
“Marry Me” asks the unusual question of whether a celebrity and a teacher can fall in love after they are married as complete strangers.
Jennifer Lopez stars as Kat, a successful singer who plans to marry another music star named Bastien (Maluma). At the last moment, something happens to prevent the marriage ceremony that is taking place during a concert. Kat calls Charlie (Owen Wilson) up from the concert crowd to take Bastien’s place, and she marries him as a multitude of people watch online.
As the movie continues, the newly married Kat and Charlie get to know each other. Charlie helps Kat slow down from her hectic career pace. Kat helps Charlie, who is a single father to Lou (Chloe Coleman), step out of his comfort zone. Charlie is kind to Kat and she appreciates his genuine interest in her feelings. Kat meets and gets to know Lou and the rest of the members of Charlie’s math team as well.
Lopez and Wilson are both good in their roles. Sarah Silverman plays an over-the-top character in Parker, a colleague and friend of Charlie. Michelle Buteau is memorable as one of the people in Kat’s entourage, who isn’t always kind to Charlie.
For the most part, “Marry Me” is a charming and romantic story about the importance of building loving relationships with the people in our lives instead of constantly chasing career goals. However, I don’t believe we are supposed to think too much about the plausibility of the story. And that is OK as well since a movie that can take my mind off the troubles in the world is a welcome form of entertainment.
I found some of the songs performed by Lopez in the film repeating themselves in my mind many hours after watching “Marry Me.”
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
