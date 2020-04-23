Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on what makes TV game shows enjoyable.
What’s the next best thing to winning tons of money and valuable prizes? Watching other people walk away as winners on TV game shows as they jump up and down with excitement.
Some game shows such as “Wheel of Fortune,” “Jeopardy!”, “Family Feud” and “The Price Is Right” have entertained us for decades. These shows feature familiar hosts and games that are fun to play along with at home. Some newer shows such as “America Says,” “Masterminds” and “Get a Clue” can be found on the Game Show Network, where you can also view episodes of “Match Game.”
I have fond memories of watching “Match Game” when I got home from grade school in the 1970s. Hosted by Gene Rayburn, “Match Game” involved contestants trying to come up with a word that would fill in the “blank” to a zany joke or saying. (I had the privilege of meeting and interviewing Rayburn in Connecticut many years ago.)
The show featured six celebrity panelists with Brett Somers, Charles Nelson Reilly and Richard Dawson, who would go on to become the host of “Family Feud,” as regular stars of the show.
Several years ago, I came across a four-DVD set titled “The Best of Match Game.” The 30 episodes in this collection include celebrity appearances by Betty White, Sammie Flagg and Jamie Lee Curtis, among others. Watching “Match Game” is a nostalgic experience for me. By the way, I might have played along to the game better when I was a kid than I do now. It’s still fun though for the show to remind me of a special time in my life.