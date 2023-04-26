Susan Sarandon, left, Emma Roberts and Richard Gere pose together at a special screening of "Maybe I Do" at the Crosby Street Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the movie “Maybe I Do,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
I enjoyed seeing Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere and William H. Macy all in one film. Those four stars are joined by Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey in “Maybe I Do.”
We are introduced to the six main characters in the first third of the film. It has been decided that Michelle (Roberts) will catch the bouquet at her friend’s wedding, which does not make her boyfriend Allen (Bracey) happy. He wants their relationship to stay the same.
After seeing Allen’s reaction to the thought of marriage, Michelle asks him to decide if he wants to plan to become a married couple or break things off. After giving him 24 hours to make a decision, she leaves their apartment and goes to stay with her parents.
Meanwhile, Grace (Keaton) and Sam (Macy) meet as strangers at a movie theater and spend the night talking while Howard (Gere) decides to break off an affair with Monica (Sarandon), who is not ready to say goodbye.
After the first third of the film, “Maybe I Do” really gets interesting as we learn more about all the characters and their relationships. There are some humorous moments during this part of the film, which is inspired by a play. Michael Jacobs wrote the original play and directed the movie “Maybe I Do” and wrote its screenplay.
Although I found the film to be amusing, there are some big coincidences that the viewer needs to accept in order to enjoy the film. The movie focuses on what marriage means to different people and how married partners can sometimes take their spouses for granted.
It was fun for me to see these six stars in a movie that explores important relationships.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
