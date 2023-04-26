The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

NY Special Screening of "Maybe I Do"
Susan Sarandon, left, Emma Roberts and Richard Gere pose together at a special screening of "Maybe I Do" at the Crosby Street Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

 Evan Agostini

Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the movie “Maybe I Do,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.

I enjoyed seeing Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere and William H. Macy all in one film. Those four stars are joined by Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey in “Maybe I Do.”

John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.

