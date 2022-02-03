Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the theatrical version of “Halloween Kills,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
As a fan of John Carpenter’s “Halloween” from 1978, I have watched my share of movies inspired by this film over the years. The latest film titled “Halloween Kills,” which is directed by David Gordon Green, is available on DVD.
Michael Myers takes the lives of several people in “Halloween Kills” after he ends up surviving an attempt to destroy him by Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) in the 2018 version of “Halloween.”
While “Halloween Kills” will not become my favorite “Halloween” film, I did find it interesting that this film includes the adult characters of the two children from the original 1978 film. Michael Anthony Hall plays Tommy, originally played by Brian Andrews, and Kyle Richards plays Lindsey, the role she played as a child.
With Laurie at the hospital and Michael attacking people all over town, one goal of the film to me seems to be keeping these two key characters apart probably until the next film titled “Halloween Ends.” The movie stresses the supernatural nature to the character Michael Myers and how he lives through so many situations that would be fatal to anyone else.
I was surprised to see some important characters seem not to survive this film. Yet, I wasn’t particularly pleased with the ending to “Halloween Kills” in its theatrical version. By the way, the “extended cut” DVD for “Halloween Kills” offers an “alternate ending” and a longer version of the movie in addition to the theatrical version that I watched.
Because I have followed Jamie Lee Curtis’ performances in “Halloween” films throughout the years, I plan at this point to see “Halloween Ends” when it is released in the future. Yet, at this point the original 1978 film “Halloween” and 1998’s “Halloween: H20: 20 Years Later” remain my two favorite “Halloween” films starring Curtis.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
