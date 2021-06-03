Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Minari,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD. A lot of the dialogue in “Minari,” which was nominated for multiple Academy Awards, is presented in Korean with English subtitles.
A man (Steven Yeun) moves his family to an Arkansas farm despite his wife’s reservations in the film “Minari.”
Jacob (Yeun) and Monica (Yeri Han) are the parents of Anne (Noel Kate Cho) and David (Alan Kim), who has a heart condition. Monica, who is used to living in a city, worries about being too far away from a hospital in case of an emergency with her son’s health.
The move to their own farm could be the reason that something seems to be coming between Jacob and Monica. They both work, and Jacob is trying to make a success of the farm in his spare time. He hopes to grow vegetables to supply to markets in big cities within a day’s drive of the farm.
Young David witnesses his parents arguing in advance of the visit of his maternal grandmother and blames her for his parents’ problems. The grandmother, played by Yuh-Jung Youn, who won the Supporting Actress Academy Award for this role recently, is patient with David when he is less than welcoming to her and plays a cruel prank on her. It is the grandmother who shows David a good place along a creek to grow the plant “minari.”
With dramatic scenes and moments of humor, “Minari” offers strong acting performances and an interesting look at one family’s struggles during a time of change in their lives. The movie’s subtle ending offers clues to what the future holds for the family.