Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the movie “Moonfall,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD. The film’s director is Roland Emmerich.
Maybe I have been watching too many serious movies lately?
About halfway through “Moonfall,” I found myself excited about this interesting science-fiction adventure film in which the moon starts to move closer and closer to Earth.
In “Moonfall,” we are introduced to Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson as astronauts Jocinda Fowler and Brian Harper on a mission that goes wrong because of something beyond their control. Years later, the two characters come to realize they may be among a small group of people who can prevent the moon from crashing to Earth.
Some humor is added to the film by John Bradley as KC Houseman, who discovers that the moon is not following its normal orbit, but KC cannot get Brian or anyone in power to take him seriously.
Brian tracks KC down once he realizes that he is onto something extremely important as the changes in the moon’s orbit are causing catastrophic flooding. As the moon gets closer to Earth, another tragic consequence includes pieces of the moon breaking off and crashing to the planet.
While “Moonfall” is interesting, I thought it was best to suspend disbelief in order to enjoy the film. An effective subplot in the film involves the efforts of Brain’s 18-year-old son to get himself, Jocinda’s young son and the child’s caregiver to a safer place on Earth.
With plenty of special effects and a talented cast, including smaller roles for Michael Pena and Donald Sutherland, “Moonfall” was an entertaining film experience for me. Perhaps “Moonfall” was enjoyable to me because it tries to maintain hope for its characters despite the extreme situations that they face in the film.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
