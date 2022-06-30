Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Morbius,” which is rated PG-13, and “Roald Dahl’s The Witches,” which is rated PG. Both movies are available on DVD.
Film fans might want to sink their teeth into two films that give new meaning to looking sharp.
A scientist’s sincere attempts to cure his health condition through research on vampire bats results in superhuman strength and a need for blood in “Morbius,” which is “based on the Marvel comics,” according to the movie’s credits.
This vampire-like story with Jared Leto in the title role held my interest with its back story, characters and special effects.
Once transformed by trying his formula on himself, Morbius realizes that he can only survive on synthetic blood for so long before he will need the real thing. Someone else seizes on the opportunity to use the research by Morbius to save himself from an early death. This person begins killing people and feeding on their blood causing authorities to blame Morbius at first.
I also saw “Roald Dahl’s The Witches” over this past weekend and the Grand High Witch played by Anne Hathaway can disguise her true form, which includes a large mouth with sharp teeth. While the Grand High Witch wants to turn children into mice, her creepy grin is a disturbing sight, and parents will have to determine if their children will be able to watch this PG-rated film.
The aspect of “Roald Dahl’s The Witches” that I appreciated the most was the performance of Octavia Spencer as a grandmother who takes in her grandson after the death of his mother and father. The grandmother had an encounter with a witch as a child and when her grandson is approached by one, she decides to leave town. Unfortunately, the hotel they visit just happens to be having a convention of witches posing as women who care about children.
Spencer plays a loving grandmother who despite the loss of her own child helps her grandson cope with and move on from his grief. When her grandson is turned into a mouse, Spencer’s character works with him and two other transformed children on a plan to fight back against the Grand High Witch and the others. One issue with the film that I had is the other witches are given very little to do. Some film fans may remember a previous film version of “The Witches,” which starred Anjelica Huston.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
