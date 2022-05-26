Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the movie “Dog,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD. Channing Tatum, the film’s star, directed the movie with Reid Carolin, who wrote the screenplay for “Dog.”
The serious themes in the movie “Dog” surprised me since after seeing the movie trailer for this film, I expected it to be more of a comedy.
While there is some humor in this film, “Dog” deals with some pretty serious subject matter including the effects of trauma and the importance of trust in a relationship.
Channing Tatum stars as Jackson Briggs, a man whose injuries are now keeping him out of the military. He wants to continue to serve his country, though, and makes a deal in hopes of getting a good recommendation from his former captain. If he can drive a trained dog named Lulu over a distance to the funeral of her former handler without any problems, then he will get the requested recommendation.
As it turns out, there are several issues during the journey in addition to some questionable actions along the way. First of all, Lulu is now extremely difficult to deal with and does not respond well to commands following the death of her trainer and companion. The dog has performed well in the past for the military, but since she refuses to work with anyone now and could pose a danger to people, she may be put to sleep following the funeral. And the dog doesn’t like anyone to touch her ears, which Briggs finds out right away.
There are several scenes in which Tatum’s character talks to Lulu, whom he calls Dog, and these scenes seemed natural instead of awkward. As the trip goes on, Lulu and Briggs begin to build a trusting relationship. People who have ever welcomed dogs into their lives should be able to relate to the movie’s ending.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.