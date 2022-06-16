Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the movie “Blacklight,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Near the beginning of “Blacklight,” an undercover FBI agent is in danger, and Liam Neeson’s character comes to the rescue.
Although he is not officially part of the FBI, Neeson’s character Travis Block has spent many years helping out undercover agents. Travis answers directly to the head of the FBI (played by Aidan Quinn), to whom he is indebted for help from a past incident.
Because of the work Travis has performed in the past, he was not always there for his daughter, but he hopes to have more time to spend with his charming granddaughter at this time in his life. However, his daughter is worried that her father’s concerns with security may make her young child feel insecure.
Serious trouble develops when agent Dusty Crane (Taylor John Smith) escapes as Travis tries to bring him back from an assignment. The agent reaches out to a reporter (Emmy Raver-Lampman) with information about the death of a political candidate. The reporter shares information with Travis and he tells her an important story about his past.
I found “Blacklight” interesting as Neeson’s character works to understand what is happening and as the film plays out with a few twists and turns. In addition to the elements of suspense, the movie has action sequences including a car chase and an extended shootout as Travis hopes to outwit those out to stop him. These more intense scenes are offset somewhat by the caring relationship between Neeson’s character and his granddaughter.
While “Blacklight” did hold my attention, I thought the movie’s conclusion seemed to be wrapped up much too easily.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.