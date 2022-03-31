Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “West Side Story,” which is directed by Steven Spielberg, rated PG-13 and available on DVD. The songs of “West Side Story” feature music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.
Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” has the memorable music and tragic love story that people familiar with the original movie know. However, this latest film version may introduce a new generation to the doomed romance of Tony and Maria.
One visually interesting scene in “West Side Story” includes when Tony (Ansel Elgort) meets Maria (Rachel Zegler) at a dance. As dancers move around the floor, Tony and Maria spot each other from a distance and seem to fall in love instantly.
The problem for the couple is that Tony is associated with the Jets gang while Maria’s brother Bernardo (David Alvarez) leads the Sharks. Bernardo is furious when he discovers that Maria has danced with Tony.
Tony did not want to attend the dance, but he was encouraged to be there by Riff (Mike Faist). Meanwhile, Maria came to the dance with Chino (Josh Andrés Rivera), who is a key character in the film.
The character Anita (Ariana DeBose) is Bernardo’s girlfriend, and she is involved in some powerful scenes. Rita Moreno won an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for playing Anita in the original film version of “West Side Story,” and DeBose repeated that accomplishment during the Oscars ceremony on Sunday night.
Moreno is also in this new film version playing Valentina, who owns and operates a business and has given Tony a job. One of her memorable scenes includes the performance of the song “Somewhere.”
Those unfamiliar with “West Side Story” may not realize the tragic nature of its love story. Yet, I suspect more and more people will become acquainted with the movie and its music, thanks to this new film.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
