Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on Nickelodeon’s “Are You Afraid of the Dark? Curse of the Shadows,” which is available on a DVD that is not rated in the U.S., but with a Canadian rating of PG.
As Halloween approaches, families might be looking for some scary films or shows to help observe the season. Over six episodes, Nickelodeon’s “Are You Afraid of the Dark? Curse of the Shadows” creates some creepy and tension-filled moments.
Featuring a cast of appealing young people, Nickelodeon’s “Curse of the Shadows” takes the time to develop the young characters and provide a backstory as to why children in their town of Shadow Bay are warned to stay away from the woods, where there is an old lighthouse.
With help from the man who runs the magic shop, the young people who are members of the Midnight Society, which is dedicated to telling scary stories, learn more about the creature who pursues children who dare to be in the woods after dark.
Parents will have to determine how old their children have to be to watch this program on DVD, which has a Canadian rating of PG.
As someone who has been an adult for a long time, this story still maintained my interest. I found “Curse of the Shadows” to be cleverly written, with surprises in store, which makes me think that some parents might not mind watching this with their children. Parents can use the opportunity to discuss sibling relationships in addition to the times that the young characters disobey their parents or break rules.
The importance of friendship is also an explored theme that parents might want to talk about as well.
Once you think you know what direction Nickelodeon’s “Curse of the Shadows” is going, you might be surprised to see how the story reaches its conclusion.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.