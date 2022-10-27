Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the movie “Nope,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
It is a very big understatement to say that there is something unusual going on in the film “Nope,” which is written and directed by Jordan Peele.
After someone dies in a tragic incident, it is apparent early on in “Nope” that something is not right at the horse ranch run by the Haywood family. However, it takes a while before it becomes clear just exactly what is happening. It could be during this portion of the film that some viewers might become impatient, yet that did not happen to me. The mystery of what could be happening helped hold my attention.
Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer star as siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood. They meet Angel (Brandon Perea) when they purchase video surveillance equipment to try to figure out what is happening on the family ranch, where horses are trained to work in the movie industry.
After watching some of the video surveillance, Angel agrees that something strange is going on and he volunteers to help OJ and Emerald capture proof on digital video.
Meanwhile, Steven Yeun plays a former celebrity who runs a western town attraction close to the Haywood family horse ranch. A tragedy from his childhood acting career provides a very creepy and violent scene shown briefly at the beginning of the film and in an expanded flashback later.
“Nope” includes a suspenseful scene and some disturbing moments as well. The characters OJ, Emerald and Angel are easy to cheer for and I wanted to see them survive what is happening.
As the movie draws to its conclusion, there are some clever moments where previously introduced items play pivotal roles in fighting and documenting the unusual threat.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.