Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his views on the Disney/Pixar animated film “Onward,” which is rated PG and available on DVD.
The animated film “Onward” from Disney and Pixar introduces us briefly to a world where magic is a part of life. As time passes, though, this animated world moves away from magic.
It is in this world without magic that we meet an elf named Ian (voiced by Tom Holland) as he prepares to celebrate his 16th birthday. Ian’s mother gives him and his older brother Barley (voiced by Chris Pratt) something that their late father wanted them to have when they were old enough. Turns out the item is a wizard’s magical staff, and they find a spell that could bring the father of the two elves back for one day.
Ian has trouble performing the spell and only manages to bring his father’s feet and legs back.
The two elves set out to find a Phoenix Gem to replace one that was destroyed while trying to perform the spell. They hope to finish the spell and bring the rest of their father back. Since the spell is only good for 24 hours, every moment that passes by cuts into the time for the family to be reunited.
Other talented performers providing voices for characters in the film include Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.
As expected with a Disney/Pixar production, the movie features some incredible animation. The movie also gives parents another opportunity to talk with their children about the risks that animated characters take and how dangerous some of those actions would be for real people.
By the end of “Onward,” Ian has learned a valuable lesson. He has spent much of his life regretting what was missing from it instead of appreciating his blessings.