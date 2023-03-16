Michelle Yeoh, left, reacts in the audience with excitement as she accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jamie Lee Curtis, from right, and Ke Huy Quan are seen in the audience.
Ke Huy Quan accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Michelle Yeoh, left, reacts in the audience with excitement as she accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jamie Lee Curtis, from right, and Ke Huy Quan are seen in the audience.
Chris Pizzello | Invision via AP
Ke Huy Quan accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the results of the Oscars telecast, which aired on ABC on Sunday, March 12, and was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Some big emotional moments in this past Sunday’s Oscars telecast came very early in the program.
It was great to see Ke Huy Quan win the Academy Award for Actor in a Supporting Role for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” His acceptance speech was very emotional, and he encouraged those listening to not give up on their dreams. As a child, he had an important role in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and another great moment came later in the telecast when Harrison Ford presented the Best Picture Oscar to “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and the two actors were reunited on stage.
Another emotional moment took place when Jamie Lee Curtis won the Academy Award for Actress in a Supporting Role. Her acceptance speech was also moving, and she thanked all her fans who had supported her work throughout the years. However, even as a fan of Curtis, I was also sad to see the very talented Angela Bassett not win in this category. I also consider myself a fan of Bassett, whose acting work I have admired for many years.
Nominated for 11 Oscars, it was an incredibly big night for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which won seven Academy Awards, including Actress in a Leading Role for Michelle Yeoh. In addition to winning three acting Oscars, the other four Academy Award wins for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” were Best Picture, Best Director, Original Screenplay, and Film Editing.
Brendan Fraser won Best Actor in a Leading Role for “The Whale,” and that meant to me that all four winners in the acting categories were people whose work I have appreciated over the years.
The musical performances during the Oscar broadcast were entertaining, and all in all it was an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award telecast that held my interest as it celebrated the past year in movies for the 95th time.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.