Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “I Love My Dad,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
A father makes a terrible mistake that snowballs out of control in “I Love My Dad.”
Patton Oswalt stars as Chuck, who has disappointed his son multiple times by failing to show up at important events. Tired of being hurt by his father’s failure to be there for him, Franklin (James Morosini) blocks Chuck from his social media account.
In a misguided attempt to continue to be part of his son’s life, Chuck creates a fake social media account using photographs of a young restaurant server named Becca (Claudia Sulewski), who has been kind to him.
Not realizing that the Becca on social media is really his father, Franklin begins to think of the young woman he sends text messages to as his girlfriend. He visualizes himself speaking and interacting with Becca. The situation is complicated by the fact that viewers know that Franklin has attempted suicide in the past.
“I Love My Dad” includes some humor and believable acting performances, but throughout the movie is the feeling that things will take a very serious turn.
Chuck convinces his girlfriend Erica (Rachel Dratch) to call Franklin and pretend to be Becca. This only happens once.
When Franklin decides that he wants to meet Becca, Chuck agrees to pick up his son and drive him to Maine. The father and son grow closer on the trip, with Chuck realizing that he has to tell his son the truth while struggling to figure out how.
Everything is revealed with Franklin finally realizing that his intimate text messages with Becca were really with his father, which is awkward and upsetting for Franklin.
The movie, which was written and directed by Morosini, ends in a clever manner, with what I interpreted as a glimmer of hope.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
