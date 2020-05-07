Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
A young man sets out on a remarkable journey to pursue a lifelong dream and ends up creating a family for himself in “The Peanut Butter Falcon.”
As the movie begins, Zak (Zack Gottsagen) has grown tired of living in a senior facility for more than two years. Zak, who is a young adult with Down syndrome, wants to pursue his dream of wrestling, so with the help of his best friend Carl (Bruce Dern), he sets out on his own.
Eleanor (Dakota Johnson), an employee at the senior center, is chosen to go in search of Zak, who leaves with no money or food and very little clothing.
Meanwhile, Zak runs into Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), who is fleeing from two men seeking revenge and money owed by Tyler.
Tyler is gruff with Zak at first, but the two become good friends, and Tyler promises to help Zak make his way to the wrestling school run by Zak’s hero The Salt Water Redneck (Thomas Haden Church). Along the way, Zak and Tyler run into some dangerous situations as they get to know each other and become brothers.
Eleanor catches up with Tyler and Zak and makes an important decision about what step to take next.
“The Peanut Butter Falcon,” whose title refers to the wrestling name that Zak gives himself, is a film full of emotion. I viewed the movie on the big screen in early September and again on DVD in the past week. The movie’s powerful message about love and friendship still comes across strongly on a smaller screen.
In this film, Gottsagen, LaBeouf and Johnson create memorable characters whom I wanted to see succeed.