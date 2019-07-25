Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on "Pet Sematary," which is rated R and is available on DVD.
Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz star as Louis and Rachel, who move their family from Boston to a home in the woods. They bring their charming daughter Ellie (Jete Laurence), toddler Gage (Hugo and Lucas Lavoie) and family cat, Church.
After seeing children in animal masks going into the woods with a dead pet, Ellie discovers there is a pet cemetery on the family's property.
Neighbor Jud (John Lithgow) takes a liking to Ellie and becomes a friend of the family.
It becomes apparent why there is a need for a cemetery for pets in the neighborhood, since trucks speed past the property just beyond the family's driveway.
It isn't too long before Church meets his demise, and Jud offers to help Louis with the burial. Hoping to keep young Ellie from being distraught over the loss of her pet, Jud shares with Louis that things buried on a certain spot of land beyond the pet cemetery can return to life. Jud claims to know that this is true because he says his dog came back to life after being buried there.
When Church returns to the family, the cat looks the same but has a very different demeanor.
"Pet Sematary," which the credits tell the viewer "is based on the novel by Stephen King," is a sad and eerie movie for the first two-thirds of the film. Blaming herself, Rachel is haunted by the death of her sister that happened when she was a child. And a patient that Louis is unable to save starts appearing with warnings about the future. The movie's final third is definitely a horror story with a sad and frightening ending.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.