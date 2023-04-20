Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the movie titled “Plane,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
Gerard Butler stars as an airplane pilot who takes the safety of his passengers very seriously in “Plane.”
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the movie titled “Plane,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
Gerard Butler stars as an airplane pilot who takes the safety of his passengers very seriously in “Plane.”
Set during the New Year’s holiday, Brodie Torrance (Butler) is piloting an aircraft with a small number of passengers and crew when the plane is struck by lightning. Without any communications or guidance equipment to assist him, Butler’s character manages to land the plane on an island. The problem is that the island does not have a police presence and most of the people living there seem to answer to one man.
So, the pilot and passengers have gone from one tense situation to another. In hopes of finding a way to contact the airline and give them an idea of where to find them, Brodie sets off with a passenger named Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter). Brodie manages to get two short phone calls made before he encounters trouble. Before he and Louis can make it back to warn the others, the man controlling the island orders the kidnapping of the passengers.
Meanwhile, realizing the passengers could be in danger on the island on which they have landed, the airline consults with a man named Scarsdale (Tony Goldwyn), who recommends sending a mercenary team to the island to help.
“Plane” has some very tense scenes that involve both the emergency landing of the plane and the efforts to rescue the passengers. There are some violent and difficult-to-watch moments in the movie.
I found myself very involved in the film and the outcome for Butler’s character and the passengers, thanks to their believable performances.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.