Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Bullet Train,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
Some dangerous people with varied agendas find themselves traveling together in the movie “Bullet Train,” starring Brad Pitt.
Pitt’s character is nicknamed Ladybug, and he receives instructions over the telephone from Maria (Sandra Bullock). Ladybug is filling in for another operative, and his job is to find a specific briefcase on a train in Japan, steal it and exit the train.
Ladybug has to get the briefcase away from Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry) and Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), who are not watching it as closely as they should be. They are supposed to be bringing the briefcase to the powerful White Death (Michael Shannon), who is expecting Lemon and Tangerine to rescue his son as well. There are other dangerous characters on the train in addition to a deadly venomous snake that is on the loose and keeps showing up throughout the film.
Through flashbacks, viewers learn about the different characters and how some of their paths have crossed before. Of course, there are some twists and turns thrown in along the way. Some of those plot twists may be difficult to see coming.
The R-rated “Bullet Train” contains a lot of violence and strong language. Some people are going to know right away whether they can tolerate the graphic violence and language issues in order to follow the storyline. The movie has some quirky humor as well.
Bullock’s character does appear for a short time near the end of the film, and Channing Tatum plays a small role as a passenger on the train. Ryan Reynolds is seen very briefly as the operative whom Ladybug replaces on the train. This fact is important later in the film.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
