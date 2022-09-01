This image released by Universal Pictures shows, from left, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Isabella Sermon and DeWanda Wise in a scene from “Jurassic World Dominion.”
Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Jurassic World Dominion,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD, and the technology that allows for the creation on film of believable prehistoric creatures.
It’s certainly not new for children to be curious about dinosaurs; however, some of us, as children, found the prehistoric creatures fascinating even before they were consistently depicted in an extremely realistic manner in the movies or on television shows.
Back in 1993, the original “Jurassic Park” gave us dinosaurs that looked incredibly real, and I remember being excited that technology had advanced to the point where these prehistoric animals could be made to look like living and breathing creatures.
“Jurassic World Dominion” is available on DVD, and the film franchise appears to have kept up with scientific findings that seem to conclude that some dinosaurs had feathers. The concept that today’s birds are descendants of dinosaurs is a theme that has seemed to carry through the film franchise as well.
I enjoyed the latest installment in this film franchise and the way the movie brings together cast members from the earlier films — Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill — with stars of the more recent ones — Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt.
In the new film, dinosaurs are part of everyday life around the world and are causing multiple problems for humans. There is also a serious threat to agriculture that is an important part of the movie.
As I look back on all the films, I have come to the conclusion that I prefer the movies or the portions of others where the dinosaurs exist on islands and are not found in urban settings. When the dinosaurs are in more natural habitats, the danger seems more intense for the human characters, in my opinion.
No matter which film in this franchise is a favorite, I would not want to take for granted the technology that has allowed these movies to entertain us by creating such realistic-looking dinosaurs for close to three decades now.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.