Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Where the Crawdads Sing,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD. Some scenes in the film are difficult to watch.
When a book that I have read becomes a movie, I find it interesting to see what parts of the novel remain the same, what changes are made, if any, and what gets left out.
Since I did not read “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, I can only share my thoughts about the movie and not the popular novel.
Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kya Clark, a young woman who has spent most of her life living alone in the North Carolina marshes. When the movie begins, Kya is a young girl, living with both parents and multiple siblings. While still quite young, though, Kya is on her own. She is treated kindly by a couple (Michael Hyatt and Sterling Macer Jr.) in town, who buy the mussels that she collects. Kya uses the money to pay for groceries and gasoline for the boat she needs to navigate through the marshlands.
Once, when Kya gets lost in the marsh, a young boy named Tate Walker helps her find her way home. As he grows older, Tate (Taylor John Smith) befriends Kya in a charming way and eventually teaches her to read. He also encourages her to send her artwork to a publisher to create a book. Kya and Tate begin to fall in love, but their relationship hits a snag.
A much bigger problem develops in which Kya is accused of killing Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson), whom she dates after Tate goes away to college. David Strathairn of “We Are Marshall” plays attorney Tom Milton, who defends Kya.
While I found the movie version of “Where the Crawdads Sing” to be entertaining and appreciated the acting by its cast, I did struggle with the concept of an entire town knowing a young girl is living alone in the marshlands and not doing more to help her. Of course, in the movie, young Kya does not ask for help, and she hides from a government worker sent to check on her.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.