Kelly Marie Tran as Raya, left, and Awkwafina as the dragon Sisu in "Raya and the Last Dragon." 

 Courtesy of Disney

Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” which is available on DVD and rated PG.

Young Raya lives with her father, and their job is to protect a “dragon gem,” which the very last dragon used to defeat an enemy that had turned people and dragons to stone.

Apparently, the dragon disappeared after using the gem. The power of the gem was able to restore people who had been turned to stone, but not the other dragons. After this time, the one united land was divided into five areas all named after part of the dragon — Heart, Fang, Talon, Spine and Tail.

As the leader of Heart, Raya’s father invites representatives from the other four lands to a gathering in hopes of reuniting, but something happens causing the dragon gem to be split into multiple parts.

Raya (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran) goes in search of the dragon, who is said to be at the end of a river. With multiple rivers to explore, her search takes many years.

When Raya meets and befriends the dragon (voiced by Awkwafina), she learns more about the day the dragon went missing. The two decide to collect the multiple parts of the dragon gem to reassemble it.

I enjoyed this animated film’s quirky characters who add humor to the movie’s more serious adventures and battles. The entities that can turn people and dragons to stone are still present throughout the film as well.

Learning when and how to trust others is a big theme in Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” which is rated PG. Parents who choose to watch the movie can use the film as an opportunity to discuss with their children how people come to trust others and the characteristics of a trustworthy person.

John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.

