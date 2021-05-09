In honor of Mother’s Day, Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on movies and TV shows with memorable moments for mothers.
Happy Mother’s Day! When I realized this column would be printed on Mother’s Day, I thought it might be appropriate to recall memorable mothers from movies and TV.
While writing this column one week before Mother’s Day, Family Entertainment Television was playing an episode of the classic sitcom “Bewitched” titled “The Mother-in-Law of the Year.” In this episode Samantha’s mother, Endora (Agnes Moorehead), casts a spell resulting in her being honored by one of the advertising clients for her son-in-law, whose first name she rarely bothers to get right.
Sitcoms have provided us with many memorable moms: the kind June Cleaver (Barbara Billingsley) on “Leave It to Beaver,” the wise and understanding Florida Evans (Esther Rolle) on “Good Times,” the hard-working single mother played by Shirley Jones on “The Partridge Family” and the charming Carol (Florence Henderson) on “The Brady Bunch.”
Doris Roberts and Tichina Arnold are both hilarious as the loving mothers of the title sitcom characters in “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Everybody Hates Chris” respectively.
You could say that moms on hour-long dramas had twice as many problems as their counterparts on half-hour sitcoms. Michael Learned’s Olivia Walton worried about her seven children and counseled them on “The Waltons” while Karen Grassle as Caroline Ingalls on “The Little House on the Prairie” helped her children find solutions to plenty of problems as well.
On the silver screen, Linda Hamilton played an important mom in the “Terminator” films. Sally Field suffered a tragic loss as a caring mom in “Steel Magnolias.” Shirley MacLaine and Debra Winger gave us a powerful look at a mother-daughter relationship in “Terms of Endearment” while the mother-son dynamic was highlighted by Barbra Streisand and Seth Rogen during a long car journey in “The Guilt Trip.”
Joan Crawford won an Oscar for coping with a very ungrateful child in “Mildred Pierce” while Faye Dunaway played Crawford in “Mommie Dearest.”
Meanwhile, Mia Farrow experienced a nightmare of a pregnancy in “Rosemary’s Baby” and Maggie Smith as the Mother Superior in “Sister Act” discovered that she could still learn new ways to help the nuns in her charge and the people in her community.
In the world of Disney animation, the loss of the title character’s mom was especially sad in “Bambi” and the mother of a baby elephant with unusual ears was hurt when others made fun of her child in “Dumbo.”
TV shows and movies have shown us sitcom moms can make us laugh and movie moms can bring tears to our eyes. However, the lesson taught by both movies and TV programs is that most moms put their children’s needs above their own and love their daughters and sons with all their hearts — just like in real life.