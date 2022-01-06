Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Reminiscence,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
In the science-fiction world of “Reminiscence,” which was created by the film’s writer and director Lisa Joy, a machine allows people to replay their memories over and over.
“Reminiscence” takes place in a world where rising sea levels have impacted major cities such as Miami and New Orleans. In this future world, looking back at the past is one way for people to deal with their unhappy realities. A fixation on the past, however, can prevent people from focusing on the present and future, as the movie points out.
Hugh Jackson stars as Nick, whose job is to lead people to the memories that they want to replay. Thandiwe Newton plays Watts, who works with Nick. As Nick and Watts help customers locate their memories, they can see the images displayed in front of them. From time to time, authorities reach out to Nick and Watts for assistance with their cases.
One day as Nick and Watts are closing their business for the day, a woman named Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) arrives and asks for help finding a memory that would assist in locating her lost keys.
Nick falls in love with Mae almost immediately and they begin an affair. When Mae disappears, Nick is desperate to find out what has happened to the woman he loves. Watts urges him to forget about Mae, but Nick refuses.
As the movie plays out, Nick finds out more and more about Mae. The movie’s mystery involves whether Mae really loved Nick. This question is explained by the end of the film, which includes some violent action scenes.
“Reminiscence,” which I found to be entertaining, explores the idea of whether the conclusion to any story can end happily. The film manages to conclude in a way that seems appropriate for its story of an unusual romance.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
