Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” which is rated PG and available on DVD.
When the TV series “Downton Abbey” concluded, I was happy with the results, especially since everything worked out for my favorite character.
The prospect of “Downton Abbey” movies was exciting to me, yet I did not want events happening in the movies to change the happy ending from the TV series. Of course, it would be impossible to continue to tell the stories of the lives of the Crawley family of Downton Abbey and their servants without something significant happening.
The new and second film, “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” begins with the wedding of an important character from the TV series and one we met in the first movie. Another development in the new film includes the decision to allow a movie to be filmed at Downton Abbey. This decision helps the family earn some much-needed funds to help repair the leaking attic roofs at Downton Abbey.
Another development in the new film involves the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith), who has inherited a villa in France and wants to give it to the daughter of her late granddaughter Sybil. The inheritance sparks a lot of curiosity among family members about what sort of relationship Smith’s character had with the gentleman who left her the villa much to the dismay and anger of his widow. Some of the family members travel to visit the villa in the new film.
When asked to describe “Downton Abbey” to people who have never seen the TV series or the two movies, the words “a classy soap opera” come to mind yet that description doesn’t seem good enough. There are so many memorable characters and backstories to “Downton Abbey.” If we the viewers were not invested in these characters, we would not have come to care as much about “Downton Abbey” as we do.
The new film is entertaining, and, alas, also contains a very significant development.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
