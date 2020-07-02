Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on a DVD collection of TV’s “The Love Boat.”
A couple of weeks ago I revisited the first season of “Fantasy Island.” Watching those episodes on DVD reminded me of spending Saturday nights in the late 1970s and early 1980s watching episodes of “The Love Boat” followed by “Fantasy Island” on ABC.
So, I decided to revisit a DVD collection of the first three seasons of “The Love Boat,” which contains 75 episodes. I chose to watch three episodes from the show’s third season and even ran across one with a West Virginia-themed storyline.
The three episodes I watched featured Gavin MacLeod as Captain Stubing; Lauren Tewes as cruise director Julie; Ted Lange as bartender Isaac; Bernie Kopell as the ship’s doctor; and Fred Grandy as crewmember Gopher. Jill Whelan plays the daughter of the captain.
Many episodes of “The Love Boat” feature different storylines that allow the personable stars of the show to interact with guest celebrities. All six of the show’s regular stars fit in well with the show’s sense of humor but can also handle more serious scenes.
From the moment the show’s upbeat and catchy theme song began, the episodes of “The Love Boat” that I watched over this past weekend reminded me of those happy Saturday nights from my childhood.
Many of the storylines work out well for the main characters and guest stars, but that is not always the case as some passengers learn about the consequences of bad decisions.
The episode with the West Virginia theme involved an aspiring singer character played by Donny Osmond, who is surprised to see members of his family, including Marion Ross as his mom and Loni Anderson as his sister, show up on the cruise. Osmond’s character, who has changed his name and is hoping to impress someone who can advance his career, learns that family is more important. Viewers even get to hear him sing “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”