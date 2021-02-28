Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the graduation episode of “Riverdale,” which aired recently on the CW.
After several seasons, the characters of TV’s “Riverdale” have finally graduated from high school.
If you are not familiar with the CW series “Riverdale” it features characters from Archie Comics, but with some distinct differences from the characters you may remember from many years ago. The high school characters are involved in serious romances and dangerous situations. In other words, their lives are nothing like my high school days.
A friend of mine is a very big fan of the show. She and I like to discuss recently aired episodes once we are both sure the other has already had time to view the most recent program.
After I realized it was not going to be a clip show with looks back at scenes from previous episodes, I was relieved to see a very moving end to the high school days of these characters.
I think it would be difficult to pick a favorite from the show’s four main characters — Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse). Of course, it is easier to like or dislike current storylines the characters are going through.
After graduation, these four friends vow to meet at Pop’s diner for a reunion one year later. I won’t reveal who shows up and who does not. However, the writing in this episode understands well that friends have the intention to stay in touch when going their separate ways, but that things do not always work out that way.
I understand after this graduation episode, “Riverdale” takes a leap a few years into the future. I have not had the chance to see any episodes since the graduation one, however, I look forward to seeing how the characters will interact after years of separation.