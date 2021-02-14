Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the TV series “Rosemary & Thyme,” which is available on DVD.
Happy Valentine’s Day! Candy, jewelry and flowers are some of the gifts that sweethearts receive on this holiday.
Beautiful flowers are also a part of the focus of the British TV series “Rosemary & Thyme” in which two women redesign and replant gardens while solving murder mysteries in their spare time.
“Rosemary & Thyme” stars Felicity Kendal, whom people may remember from the comedy “Good Neighbors,” and Pam Ferris, who plays Queen Victoria in the Will Ferrell movie titled “Holmes & Watson.” Kendal plays Rosemary Boxer, an academic authority on plants, and Ferris portrays Laura Thyme, a former police officer and mother of two adult children.
It was fun to revisit this series, which I watched a few years ago when it aired on public broadcasting. The first episode shows us how the two women meet and become great friends who decide to start their own business together. In the first episode, Laura is upset over her failing marriage, and Rosemary is hurting from losing her job as a lecturer.
While the mysteries are interesting with very attractive settings, “Rosemary & Thyme” is fun to watch because of the camaraderie of its two stars who bring both humor and heartfelt emotion to their roles. You also might learn a thing or two about flowers.
Laura’s two children show up in a few of the episodes. The fact that Laura’s son is a police officer is helpful as the two friends solve crime after crime and escape some close calls with danger.
It was fun to revisit the three seasons and 22 episodes of this program, which is a great showcase for its two very charming stars.