Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," which is rated PG-13 and currently playing in theaters.
Three high school friends - Stella (Zoe Margaret Colletti), Auggie (Gabriel Rush) and Chuck (Austin Zajur) - get into trouble on Halloween night in 1968 in "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark."
While running from classmates they have pranked, the three students make a new friend in Ramon (Michael Garza), whose car they hide in at the drive-in movies.
Later, the four young people break into a house believed to be haunted. It is rumored a young woman was once kept hidden in the mansion by her family and that she would tell children scary stories through the walls of the house.
After finding a hidden room, Stella discovers a book of stories and takes it with her. To her amazement the book starts writing scary stories all by itself. Those stories come true to the character named in the story and classmates and friends start disappearing.
"Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," which is based on author Alvin Schwartz's work, has moments of suspense and creepy creatures. What bothered me about the film was not being sure of certain consequences. For instance, two friends and another classmate disappear, but the viewer isn't sure if they have been killed or simply transferred to another realm or dimension.
Correct or not, I kept having the feeling the stories might be reversed and the missing students could return and that lessened the impact for me of what was happening.
Also, "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" doesn't really end and seems primed to continue with another installment. It's commonplace for movies to conclude this way nowadays, but I would like to see an ending with more of a resolution than the one presented.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.