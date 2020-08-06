Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the animated film “Scoob!,” which is rated PG.
The movie “Scoob!” introduces us to a lonely young boy named Shaggy, whose life improves when he meets a puppy who becomes his best friend.
While trick-or-treating, Shaggy and Scooby run into Fred, Daphne and Velma for the first time, explore a haunted house and uncover a crime. All of this happens in the first 15 minutes or so and reminded me of why I enjoyed the classic Hanna-Barbera TV show featuring Scooby that aired on Saturdays during my childhood.
When the movie jumps ahead about 10 years, it ventures into a bigger adventure with other Hanna-Barbera characters, including Blue Falcon (voiced by Mark Wahlberg), Captain Caveman (voiced by Tracy Morgan) and Dick Dastardly (voiced by Jason Isaacs) as a villain who is after Scooby. It’s during this part of the film that my attention began to wander from time to time, especially when the movie is not focused on Scooby and his original pals.
“Scoob!” offers some fun animation and plenty of adventure. It also explores the issues of jealousy and the fear of changing circumstances. Also, parents can find ways to explain the difference between animated antics in the film and real-life dangers.
Other celebrities contributing their voice talents to the film include Will Forte as Shaggy, Zac Efron as Fred, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne and Gina Rodriguez as Velma. Frank Welker provides the voice of Scooby while Ken Jeong voices Dynomutt.
As the storyline involving Dastardly’s attempts to get his hands on a fortune in treasure wraps up, the movie captured my attention again when Shaggy and Scooby work through their differences.
By the end of the film, Scooby and his friends have a new business office and a modernized Mystery Machine. The beginning and ending of the film and some of the moments in between provided me with the trip down memory lane that I was seeking.