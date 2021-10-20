Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on movies and one animated TV special that help make the Halloween season entertaining for him.
During the month of October, if I see that John Carpenter’s original “Halloween” is airing on TV, I like to tune in and watch a few scenes.
This year, I even found “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later” airing on TV, and that saved me from having to find my DVD copy of the film. This movie arrived two decades after the original “Halloween” and once again pits Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) against her brother Michael. Also, it’s fun to see her share the screen with her mother, Janet Leigh, who starred in “Psycho.”
Earlier this month, I decided to watch “Scream 2” on DVD (rated R). I still remember seeing the first “Scream” film in the theater and being introduced to the characters – Sidney (Neve Campbell), Gale (Courteney Cox) and Dewey (David Arquette) – who would appear in this film franchise.
In addition to scary films, some Halloween programming can offer humor as well. I enjoy tuning in to “Hocus Pocus” on Freeform to see Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker take to the stage as the Sanderson Sisters to perform “I Put a Spell on You.” It’s also fun to watch the scene where Penny Marshall plays an angry wife who orders her little dog to chase the three sisters out of her house.
Of course, it wouldn’t seem like Halloween without getting the chance to watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”
This animated holiday classic takes me back to my childhood when I would look forward to this program airing on TV. I guess it reminds me of when I saw it for the first few times as a child. Back then, I was surprised that I had never heard of the Great Pumpkin and even needed to ask my mother what “restitution” meant when Sally gets upset with Linus.
While I still enjoy watching “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” I can’t help but think that it is mean for all of Charlie Brown’s neighbors to put rocks in his trick-or-treat bag. Why do they do that to him? I guess that is one Halloween mystery that I will never solve.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
