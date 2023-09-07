Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Asteroid City,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
It seems as if I have been using the word “quirky” a lot lately in this column. To me, though, quirky or eccentric seems to be the best adjective to describe “Asteroid City,” which is directed by Wes Anderson.
In this film, the viewer is told about the theatrical production of “Asteroid City,” which is set in a very small desert town that is the site of a meteorite crash thousands of years ago.
In the movie, though, the set is a very stylized 1950s town with a gas station, a restaurant and a motel with outdoor showers. The set and the costumes are interesting, as is the casting. There is a long list of stars in the film, including Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Liev Schreiber, Jeffrey Wright, Steve Carell and Matt Dillon.
Jason Schwartzman stars as the father of a genius son nicknamed “Brainiac” and three younger daughters. They are in town for an event where brilliant children are unveiling some of their high-tech inventions.
Schwartzman’s character decides to tell the children that their mother passed away a few weeks earlier after putting off talking to them about her death. Hanks plays the grandfather of the children, and his character arrives to pick up his three granddaughters after the family’s car breaks down. Johansson plays a movie star whose daughter is one of the genius inventors.
There is a brief nude scene in this PG-13 rated movie that includes the statement that other people are often body doubles for film stars in these types of scenes.
Fans of the cast members and the director will probably be interested in seeing this film. I found “Asteroid City” to be interesting and amusing at times, but I suspect that some viewers may not like the film’s pacing or the way that it is structured.
By the way, there is a memorable scene of an extraterrestrial in the film that might be best described as quirky.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
