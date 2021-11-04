Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Old,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
A family goes to a resort on vacation, but rest and relaxation do not await them in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old.”
Shortly after arriving at the resort, we learn that Guy (Gael García Bernal) and Prisca (Vicky Krieps), the parents of two children, are thinking about ending their marriage.
The family is invited to spend the day at a private beach. However, they realize they will not have the beach to themselves during the ride there as they are joined by a doctor (Rufus Sewell) and his family. Shyamalan plays the man driving the vacationers to the beach.
Once they arrive at the beach, though, it doesn’t take long to figure out that something is not right. It would be difficult to write too much about what takes place at the beach without possibly taking away the enjoyment of the film for others. The cast members do a good job of conveying the emotions their characters are undergoing during this part of the movie. (By the way, after writing this column, I checked the description on the back of the DVD box, and I think it gives away more than I have.)
I found “Old” compelling while I was trying to figure out what was happening to the people at the beach. Because the movie is directed by Shyamalan of “The Sixth Sense” fame, you expect there to be sort some of a plot twist. The movie does offer an explanation at the end of the film, yet it did not impact me the same way that the conclusion of “The Sixth Sense” did.
So, in other words, I guess “The Sixth Sense,” “Signs,” “Lady in the Water” and “The Village” will remain my favorite films by Shyamalan for now.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
