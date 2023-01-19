Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” which is rated PG.
As a very young child, I was a little bit obsessed with alligators.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” which is rated PG.
As a very young child, I was a little bit obsessed with alligators.
My familiarity with alligators and crocodiles probably came from all the nature programs that I watched in addition to seeing “Tarzan” movies in which the reptiles seem to go after the hero just about every time he jumps into the water.
Growing up in a town alongside the Guyandotte River, I asked if there were any alligators in our river. In order to keep me safe, my mom let me believe that there were alligators in the river until I was old enough to know better.
In “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” a family relocates to a New York City home, where the title character lives but pretends to be a taxidermic specimen in a display case. Lyle doesn’t speak but he sings, with his voice provided by Shawn Mendes. Josh (Winslow Fegley), the family’s only child, is the first to meet Lyle, who shows him how he has survived on his own for months and months by dining on food thrown out by restaurants.
Having Lyle as a friend helps Josh find happiness. Before long, Josh’s stepmom (Constance Wu) runs into Lyle, who helps her loosen up and find joy in life. It takes Josh’s dad (Scoot McNairy) a little bit longer to get comfortable with a crocodile in the household.
There are charming and fun moments in this film, but parents will find opportunities to explain that the actions of characters in a fantasy film are not always appropriate and safe in real life. Of course, an obvious topic to explore is that real-life crocodiles are not nearly as gentle and lovable as Lyle.
Javier Bardem has a key role in the film as entertainer Hector who discovers Lyle as a young crocodile singing in a pet store. Lyle sings and performs with Hector in private but has stage fright. This introduces the opportunity for some families to discuss the pressure young people can feel to pursue careers or hobbies for which they are not suited.
The fun in the film is interrupted for a while when officials find out about Lyle. By the conclusion of the film, though, it is easy to imagine seeing more of these characters in the future.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.