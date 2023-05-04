The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

images.jpg

‘So Help Me Todd,’ starring Skylar Astin and Marcia Gay Harden, airs at 9 p.m. Thursdays on CBS.

 Courtesy photo

Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the TV show “So Help Me Todd,” which airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CBS and is scheduled to show a new episode tonight.

In its first season, “So Help Me Todd” is a fun and entertaining show that offers great roles for its two stars — Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin.

John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you