Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the TV show “So Help Me Todd,” which airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CBS and is scheduled to show a new episode tonight.
In its first season, “So Help Me Todd” is a fun and entertaining show that offers great roles for its two stars — Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin.
Harden, who is an Academy Award winner for the film “Pollock,” stars as successful attorney Margaret whose son Todd (Astin of “Pitch Perfect”) is an investigator in her law office. The cases are serious, but the two stars inject humor into the stories with family banter and Todd’s unusual methods of investigation.
Todd often disagrees with colleague Lyle (Tristen J. Winger), who disapproves of Todd’s unorthodox ways of gathering information. An example of the show’s humor is that Todd’s office is basically the space between two rows of filing cabinets.
The show features other interesting characters as well, including Margaret’s daughter and Todd’s sister Allison (Madeline Wise), who is a doctor going through some personal issues. Margaret’s other son works for the governor, so Todd, who is the youngest child, is sort of seen as an underachiever.
Even the show’s title is a fun pun as it explains Margaret’s frustration with Todd at times. Despite all the disagreements, though, Margaret and Todd love each other. The show works so well thanks to the talent and charisma of its two stars. Margaret is dedicated to helping her clients find justice and Todd helps her accomplish her goals as he hopes to regain his private investigator’s license.
Personally, I am looking forward to more seasons of this TV show to see what predicaments develop for the two stars in the future.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.