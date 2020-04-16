Movies & More Reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on movies with surprise endings.
About two decades ago, films such as “The Sixth Sense” (1999) and “The Others” (2001) reintroduced movie audiences to surprise endings in a big way.
Recently while scrolling through TV channels, I came across the 1957 film “Witness for the Prosecution,” which is based on a play by Agatha Christie.
As a big Christie fan, I was already familiar with “Witness for the Prosecution” but decided to begin watching anyway, despite the movie having started about 30 minutes earlier.
“Witness for the Prosecution” shows that a surprise ending which may be overused these days is not a new thing. The movie even ends with a voiceover asking viewers to keep the end of the film a secret.
“Witness for the Prosecution” reminded me how important casting is for the success of a film.
Charles Laughton is amusing and clever as a British barrister defending Tyrone Power on a murder charge. Marlene Dietrich commands the screen in a key role. While you expect those three stars to excel, others who add to the film’s success include Elsa Lanchester as a nurse fussing over the health of Laughton’s character and Una O’Connor as a housekeeper testifying against Power’s character.
“Witness for the Prosecution” is a perfect example of how attention to small details in a film can pay big dividends and add to its overall entertainment value.
This movie also makes the point that a strong ending to a film is even better if preceded by a solid story and fascinating characters.