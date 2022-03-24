Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop,” which is rated PG and available on DVD.
“Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop” is a mystery film set in England starring Nathalie Cox as the title character.
The movie begins when the title character is a child (Scarlett Graham), whose parents have died. Her father’s friend Robert, who is an American, becomes her guardian. The young Robert (played by Giacomo Gex) encourages the child, who wants to read all the time, to spend the mornings with books and the afternoons working on physical fitness. These early scenes in the film establish the solid relationship between these two characters.
As an adult, Miss Willoughby (Cox) continues to live with Robert (now played by Kelsey Grammer) in their stately home. She is a successful author and instructor, who continues to pursue physical fitness.
When family friend Helen (Louise Bangay) begins to believe that her bookstore is haunted by the ghost of her late father, Miss Willoughby believes she can help solve the mystery. She invites Helen and her husband, Oliver (Steven Clarkson), to her home to talk with her and Robert.
Miss Willoughby’s early investigations lead her to believe that something is definitely happening. While the film’s mystery did not seem that difficult to unravel to me, I still found the movie enjoyable and have to admit that the clues were there to be spotted. Also, there don’t seem to be that many suspects from which to choose.
Still, I found this film to be entertaining because I thought the premise was intriguing. However, some people may think there is not enough action in the film. Yet, when the action picks up later in the film, I found it that more exciting. I think the movie appealed to me because I wanted to spend more time with the title character and learn more about her. She is caring without being overly demonstrative. So, when she expresses an emotional question to Robert involving her late parents, it seems even more powerful.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
