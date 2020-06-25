Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Sonic the Hedgehog,” which is rated PG and available on DVD.
I’m old enough to remember my family members playing the early video game “Pong” when I was young.
Later, I learned to play just a few video games. So, my knowledge of the Sega video game that the movie titled “Sonic the Hedgehog” is based on is very limited.
In the film, Sonic comes to Earth from another part of the universe to escape those who want his special power, which involves moving quickly and generating a tremendous amount of energy.
On Earth, Sonic (voiced well by Ben Schwartz) manages to live for 10 years in Green Hills, Montana, without being seen by residents except for one man whom no one else believes.
Sonic’s favorite person in town is Tom (James Marsden), a police officer married to Maddie (Tika Sumpter). Sonic likes to watch movies through the window of Tom and Maddie’s home.
Despite feeling as though he knows Tom and Maddie, Sonic is lonely and one night generates so much energy while upset that he causes a massive power outage. This results in the government sending the silly and over-the-top Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) to investigate.
Meanwhile, Tom meets Sonic, and the hedgehog charms him into helping him get to San Francisco to retrieve the rings he needs to escape Earth and flee to another planet. The new friends are being pursued by Dr. Robotnik, who seems to have an endless supply of drones and other high-tech equipment to assist him.
“Sonic the Hedgehog” stresses the importance of friendship and being there to help someone in a time of need. Parents should take note that Sonic’s caretaker at the beginning of the film, Tom, Maddie and the title character himself are all in danger at times in the film.