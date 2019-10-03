Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Peter Parker (Tom Holland) goes on a school trip to Europe with his friends, but his duties as Spider-Man get in the way of his vacation plans.
In Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” Peter wants to present MJ (Zendaya) with a gift at the Eiffel Tower, but attacks by giant entities called “elementals” put him and his classmates in danger.
As I have mentioned before in a review of another film, Holland seems perfectly suited for this role. He brings humor and humility to the part, and the scenes with his classmates, including Ned (Jacob Batalon), Betty (Angourie Rice) and Brad (Remy Hii), seem natural and amusing.
To contrast the film’s humor, the battle scenes are intense and feature lots of special effects.
Peter finds out that he has been left an amazing gift from Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) that allows him to call upon a large number of drones and accomplish other technological tasks.
Spider-Man finds himself working with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and a character called Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who says he is from an alternate version of Earth, where he fought the “elementals” and now wants to share his expertise in battling them.
This movie has a theme focusing on what is true and what is illusion.
While I found this film to be very entertaining, it was a little frustrating briefly when Spider-Man finds himself trapped in an illusion. These scenes made me wonder if there would be real consequences and, of course, you had to question what you were seeing at times as you wondered if it were real or not.
The movie seems to have a happy ending, but if you stay with it through the credits, there is a scene that complicates things for Spider-Man’s future.