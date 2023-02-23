Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the film “The Fabelmans,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Through the success of their films, some directors achieve celebrity status and Steven Spielberg can certainly be included in that group. Spielberg continues to add to his film accomplishments with “The Fabelmans,” whose nominations from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences include Best Picture and Best Director.
Spielberg wrote the screenplay for “The Fabelmans” with Tony Kushner and the two are Oscar nominated for their writing on the film that focuses on one family’s happy and sad milestones.
The film begins in January 1952 as Mitzi (Oscar-nominated Michelle Williams) and Burt Fabelman (Paul Dano) attempt to coax their young son Sam to see his first movie.
A train wreck in that movie has a lasting impact on young Sam, who with encouragement from his mom, uses his father’s camera to stage and film a toy train wreck.
Because of the father’s career, the family moves from New Jersey to Arizona, with family friend Bennie (Seth Rogen). Later, the family moves to California.
Gabriel LaBelle portrays Sam as he grows older, making films with his friends and learning how to create special effects. Sam’s father sees his son’s love of making films as a pastime and not a career path. Ironically, though, it is Sam’s father who requests that his son make a film of the family’s camping experiences. While editing this film, Sam comes to believe that he has discovered something that his mother is keeping from his father. In addition to family drama, the film shows Sam being bullied at school.
Judd Hirsch has a small role in “The Fabelmans” that was powerful enough to earn him an Oscar nomination. David Lynch makes an impact on young Sam portraying director John Ford near the end of the film as well.
During the Oscars telecast on March 12 on ABC, “The Fabelmans” could win multiple awards and we will see if Spielberg’s incredibly successful career becomes even more legendary.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
