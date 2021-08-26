Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Spiral,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
Comedian Chris Rock gives an intense and dramatic performance in the horror film “Spiral.”
“Spiral” is connected to the “Saw” films that first hit theaters in 2004. When that first film came out, some people were saying the movie had a big surprise. An intern volunteering in my office at that time had seen the film before me. I made a guess at what the big surprise was based on the preview or trailer of the film that I had seen. Turns out my guess was correct, and my intern did a great job of not letting me know that I was right. Also, he did not give anything away about the film.
I think “Spiral” wants to surprise viewers as well. The movie might want you to think that a different character could be behind some gruesome killings of police officers even though there are some clues to help you determine who is responsible for the deaths.
I have always preferred films that use suspense rather than gore to scare their audiences. Viewers will have to decide if they want to see the horrendous ways victims are killed in this film in addition to hearing quite a bit of cursing.
While I was impressed with Rock’s performance as a police detective, I felt that Samuel L. Jackson could have been given more to do as a retired police chief and the father of Rock’s character. However, Jackson gets a flashback scene in which his character shows how much he cares for his son.
As “Spiral” ends, it seems ready to continue telling its story. I remember losing interest in the “Saw” films at some point. Despite Rock’s performance, I don’t think I plan to follow this film series if it continues.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
