Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the Netflix series “Stranger Things 3,” which he viewed on DVD from a box with a “not rated” label. The series contains language issues and violence of which parents will want to take note.
Elements of humor and horror mix well in the Netflix series “Stranger Things 3” in which odd occurrences continue to take place in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana.
During the eight episodes of this third season, I was able to enjoy the 1980s music and trends in addition to the great characters from this hit show.
Those familiar characters are divided roughly into three storylines — a possible foreign plot at the new mall; an investigation into what is making rats in town act strangely; and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Police Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) trying to understand what is causing magnets to lose their attraction to metal.
Meanwhile, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) learn about the difficulties of being in a romantic relationship. Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) returns from camp saying he has a long-distance girlfriend, but his friends are not sure she really exists. Will (Noah Schnapp) is struggling to come to terms with the fact that his friends, including Max (Sadie Sink) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), are growing up and that all their lives are changing.
Something sinister seems to be taking over the bodies of some members of the town, and the three main storylines will all merge as the characters do their best to battle the formidable creature.
Priah Ferguson is great as Erica, who contributes plenty of humor to the series. In addition to the talented cast and their great performances, “Stranger Things 3” has a lot to like, including its emphasis on the importance of friendship, family and love.
The third season ends with the possible death of an important character, but there are reasons to be hopeful that character will survive to be part of the next season on Netflix.