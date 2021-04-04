Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the movie “Greenland,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
The movie “Greenland” looks at one family’s efforts to survive when parts of a comet start crashing to Earth causing chaos around the globe.
Movies can provide a great escape from the troubles in our own lives, yet because of the storyline for “Greenland” don’t look for a break from stress while watching this film.
Gerard Butler plays John Garrity, a father and engineer, who is selected by the government for shelter when news of the comet’s devastation breaks. Imagine the awkwardness when neighborhood guests learn via a message on the TV that John and his family have been chosen for a shelter in Greenland while they have not.
Although John and his family make it to the airport to begin their journey to Greenland, things do not go well. While John goes back to the car for their son’s insulin, Butler’s wife, Allison (Morena Baccarin), learns that son Nathan (Roger Dale Floyd) will not be allowed on the flight because of his diabetes. The family is separated, and Allison and Nathan set out for her father’s house. Allison’s father Dale is played by Scott Glenn.
On their separate journeys in hopes of being reunited, both John and Allison go through ordeals. John learns, however, that some flights are leaving for Greenland from an airfield in Canada trying to get people to an underground shelter. Along the way, this movie shows us how some characters continue to be kind to others under stressful conditions while some people think only of themselves.
The main characters in this film go through some incredibly stressful situations, and I found myself wishing the best for them. The questions the movie poses about how people would react under these terrible situations were interesting as well.