Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Annabelle Comes Home,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
Have there really been three “Annabelle” movies already? The first movie named after the title doll was followed by “Annabelle: Creation” and now there is “Anabelle Comes Home.”
If you are not familiar with Annabelle, she is a doll that we learn in this latest film attracts spirits and at least one demon to her.
Locked away in a case made with church glass, Annabelle is placed in a storage room in the home of Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) surrounded by other dangerous or cursed objects. Horror film fans will remember Wilson and Farmiga for playing these characters in “The Conjuring.”
While Ed and Lorraine are out of town, their daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace) is being watched by babysitter Mary Ellen (Madison Iseman), whose friend Daniela (Katie Sarife) dares to unlock Annabelle’s case in secret.
Daniela’s father has died and she wants to speak to him again. Unwittingly, she unleashes lots of evil by touching several of the objects in the locked room not to mention unknowingly allowing the release of Annabelle. Of course, the evil entity drawn to Annabelle can make Daniela believe that she is seeing her deceased father, whom she misses dearly.
This film has lots of suspense and moments of tension as you wait for something else to jump out or startle the characters on screen. The young actresses in the movie are appealing in their roles and you want the characters they play to make it safely through their traumatic experiences.
In addition to the suspenseful moments and some scares, this movie is the creepiest when showing a couple of glimpses of the terrifying demon causing so many of the problems in the film.