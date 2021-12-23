Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Dear Evan Hansen,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Thanks to “Dear Evan Hansen” being available on DVD, I was able to see Ben Platt give a strong performance full of emotion in his Tony-winning Broadway role as the title character.
Many movie fans will know Platt from his role in “Pitch Perfect.” However, “Dear Evan Hansen” offers more drama than humor.
The title of “Dear Evan Hansen” comes from an assignment Platt’s character is given to write letters to himself. One day when writing one of these letters, Evan prints it, and another student takes it and refuses to give it to him.
When that student dies, his parents find the note addressed to Evan Hansen and assume their son was friends with Evan. While I am often uncomfortable with a movie theme of a lie continuing to spiral out of control, “Dear Evan Hansen” is written in a way to make it seem plausible that someone would not want to hurt the family members of a teenager who has just died. Of course, it is always better to tell the truth and letting the lie grow has the potential to hurt the family members even more.
Platt is quite good in his “Dear Evan Hansen” role as is Amy Adams as the mother of a teen who takes his own life and Julianne Moore as Evan’s mom.
While I enjoyed watching “Dear Evan Hansen,” I found the movie to be a little longer than necessary. Also, because of the movie’s dramatic themes, it was challenging at times for me to be patient when some of the singing seemed to slow down the film.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.