Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Tenet,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
I studied physics in high school and college, but I wouldn’t say it was my favorite subject. Whatever physics knowledge is left in my brain did not seem to help me very much when watching the movie “Tenet.”
Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, “Tenet” features strong acting performances by John David Washington, Kenneth Branagh, Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson. There is plenty of action in the movie in addition to compelling drama involving the characters played by Branagh and Debicki.
Apparently, someone from the future has figured out how to send items such as ammunition back in time. Whoever is responsible for doing this seems to think they can change events in the past without affecting the future. This leads to some scenes playing out in reverse in the movie, which involves a lot of special effects that made my mind hurt a little bit.
Although I am not totally sure I completely understood the movie, I did not dislike it and found a lot of it to be entertaining even though I felt the running time was a little long.
Speaking of physics, I think it is sometimes a category on “Jeopardy!” and, by the way, I think Ken Jennings has been doing a very good job as guest host. I don’t want to compare Jennings to the late Alex Trebek. However, I think Jennings has been confident as guest host. He seems interested in the contestants and is not unkind when they answer incorrectly.
At this point, I am not even sure what other guest hosts will appear on “Jeopardy!” yet it seems difficult to believe Jennings will not end up as the permanent host of the game show. I bet Ken Jennings could explain the physics of “Tenet” to me.